Liverpool first-team player starts for U21s on Saturday following injury

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool midfielder Arthur Melo started for the U21s side following his injury which has kept him out since September.

Arthur signed on loan from Juventus during the summer transfer window at the beginning of the season.

The Brazilian was brought in as a bit of a panic buy towards the end of the window with Liverpool failing to strengthen in midfield.

Shortly after signing for the club, Arthur suffered an injury which has kept him out since September, but he’s now returned to action playing for Liverpool U21s, as seen below.

More Stories / Latest News
Leicester City vs Arsenal confirmed lineups: Trossard starts, Nketiah and Tielemans benched
Manchester United and Arsenal set to battle it out for Spanish talent
Graham Potter reveals he has received death threats from angry fans

Arthur is a bit of a forgotten man at Liverpool and could be vital over the next few months. Liverpool’s midfield have struggled so far this season with many fans calling for a major reshuffle in the summer transfer window.

Whilst Arthur may not be the long term answer, he could provide Liverpool with an experienced option in midfield for the rest of the season, if he manages to prove his fitness over the next few weeks.

Liverpool fans – would you be looking to implement Arthur into the starting eleven before the end of the season?

More Stories Arthur Melo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.