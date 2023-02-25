Liverpool would have to pay £71 million to land 26-year-old target

Liverpool have been linked with a number of midfielders in recent weeks.

Jurgen Klopp is looking to bring in midfield reinforcements at the end of the season and the German manager has identified the Italian international Nicolo Barella as a potential target.

The 26-year-old has established himself as one of the most promising midfielders around Europe and he could prove to be a quality addition to the Liverpool midfield.

Barella helped his country win the European Championships in 2021 and he was a key member of the Inter side that won the league title under Antonio Conte. The 26-year-old knows what it takes to play for a top club like Liverpool and he could be the ideal fit for the Reds next season.

However, a report from Gazzetta claims that the midfielder is valued at €80 million (£71m) and it seems highly unlikely that Liverpool will spend that kind of money on him.

The Reds will probably hope to sign him for a more reasonable amount and it remains to be seen whether they can convince Inter Milan to reduce their demands.

The Italian outfit are under financial pressure and a number of their first-team players have been linked with moves away from the club.

Barella has the technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League and he could improve Liverpool immensely. However, the asking price will have to be reduced in order for any move to go through.

Moving to England would be an exciting challenge for the Italian international as well and it could help him improve further. Working with a world-class coach like Jurgen Klopp will be a tempting opportunity for the 26-year-old.