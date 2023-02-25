Manchester United will take on Newcastle United in the final of the Carabao Cup at Wembley on Sunday and the Red Devils might have a slight advantage over their rivals in the final.

The Carabao Cup final will head into extra time if the two teams are on level terms after the ninety minutes as opposed to the previous rounds in the tournament where the match headed into a penalty shootout after normal time.

The extra half an hour of game time could prove to be an advantage for the Red Devils who have a deeper squad.

Newcastle United have had an impressive season so far and there is no doubt that they have a talented core of players at their disposal.

However, Eddie Howe has a thin squad and his squad depth has been tested at times, following a number of injury problems this season.

Newcastle will certainly struggle to sustain a high level of performance for two hours if the match heads into extra time.

The Magpies will probably hope to secure a positive result for themselves in normal time tomorrow and it remains to be seen how the contest unfolds.