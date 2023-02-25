Manchester City fire four past Cherries to close gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal

Manchester City put in a dominant display at the Vitality Stadium as they cruised to a 4-1 victory to close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal.

The Gunners oversaw a 1-0 win against Leicester City this afternoon that kept them firmly cemented at the top of the table.

It was then up to City to do their part in the title race and pick up a crucial three points after their 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest last week.

Goals from Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden secured the win, with Chris Mepham also etching his name on the scoresheet via an own-goal.

Haaland makes history

The Norweigan’s contribution marked his 27th league goal of the campaign, which made history, as he has now scored the most goals in a league season by any City player ever.

He overtook Blues legend Sergio Aguero, who netted 26 goals in the 2014/2015 campaign.

Next up for Pep Guardiola’s side is a home meeting with in-form Newcastle United.