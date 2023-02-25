Manchester United and Arsenal are set to battle it out for Spanish youngster Gabri Veiga.

Veiga is a 20-year-old Spanish star who currently plays for Celta de Vigo in La Liga. Veiga is a central midfielder who has developed into a key player for the Spanish side this season.

The Spaniard has managed six goals in 21 league games so far this season.

Spanish outlet AS has now reported that both Manchester United and Arsenal are interested in signing the young midfielder after his impressive season with Celta Vigo.

The report also claims that a number of unnamed Premier League clubs are also interested, so it could be a competitive race to secure his signature.

A move to the Premier League is often seen as the pinnacle of any players’ career, so it could be a tough task for Celta Vigo to keep hold of the 20-year-old.

However, if Veiga is keen to stay in Spain, the report also claims that La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid are both looking to sign Veiga.