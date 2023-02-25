Former Premier League player and popular Pundit Martin Keown has now urged the Leeds United duo Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville to alter their approach.

Keown believes that the two Leeds wingers have been quite frantic in their approach and they will have to link up with striker Patrick Bamford better in the coming weeks.

He has urged the Leeds attackers to get the ball into the box quicker so that the team can improve as a unit.

Keown believes that Leeds will have to win their next league game against Southampton and they must show calmness and composure in order for that to happen.

A defeat in their next outing would leave them needing a miracle to avoid relegation according to the former Arsenal star.

“Wingers Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville both have a box of tricks with plenty of pace, but if you mark them tight, you can starve Leeds of any supply line to Patrick Bamford. “Both Gnonto and Summerville need to simplify their play and get the ball into the box for Bamford quicker, or link up with the striker and go for goal. “Elland Road is such an atmospheric ground, it has perhaps led the Leeds’ players to become frantic in their play when in the final third. “Tomorrow their forwards need to find a calmness and composure to show their class and secure a much-needed win, otherwise they will be left relying on a miracle to avoid relegation.”

The likes of Gnonto and Summerville have been quite impressive for Leeds this season and it remains to be seen whether they can guide the whites to safety in the coming weeks.