Match report: Liverpool’s woes continue with dismal performance at Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace saw out a 0-0 draw with Liverpool at Selhurst Park this evening.

The Eagles stood firm on their home turf to keep Liverpool’s threatening attackers out and unable to find a breakthrough.

After the Merseyside club’s dismal 5-2 loss to Real Madrid midweek, Jurgen Klopp would have demanded a huge response from his players tonight, though they failed to make any impact on the game.

Next up for Liverpool

Klopp was also dealt a double injury blow with Joe Gomez and Darwin Nunez ruled out of the clash, so the manager will be sweating on their return ahead of Liverpool’s meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday evening.

They then host in-form Manchester United next Sunday, March 4, with the Red Devils eyeing the lucrative prospect of completing a league double over their longtime rivals.

The game leaves Liverpool seventh-placed in the table on 36 points and six points behind Tottenham Hotspur in third with a game in hand. Palace are in 12th on 27 points.