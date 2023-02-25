Mo Salah’s reaction every time Liverpool conceded in the 2nd half against Madrid

Mohamed Salah’s reaction every time Liverpool conceded against Real Madrid shows his passion for the club.

Liverpool were defeated by five goals to two in the Champions League earlier this week.

Salah may have felt he could have done no more in terms of their attack, as it was their defence that let them down on the night.

As you can see from Salah’s reactions, he certainly wasn’t happy.

It’s difficult to blame him for his frustration after the woeful defensive performance.

