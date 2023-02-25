Newcastle looking to raid Premier League rivals for versatile 25-year-old

Newcastle United are hoping to sign Max Kilman from Wolverhampton Wanderers at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has been quite impressive for the Molineux club this season and his performance is have caught the attention of the Magpies as per Football Insider.

Eddie Howe already has one of the best defences in the league but he wants to strengthen it even further with the addition of Kilman at the end of the season. Newcastle have seen the impact of having a top-class defender in Sven Botman and they believe that the arrival of Kilman will improve them further.

The 25-year-old defender has a contract with Wolves until the summer of 2026 and the Molineux outfit could demand a premium for his services.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle follow up on their interest with a concrete offer for the player.

The Magpies are well-placed to secure Champions League qualification and they will be an attractive option for most players if they manage to finish in the top four.

Kilman has proven his quality at Wolves and he will be excited to pursue a new challenge in the summer. A move to Newcastle would be a step up in the player’s career and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The 25-year-old can you play as a right-sided centre-back as well as a left-sided centre-back. He can also slot in as a left-back and his versatility will be an added bonus for the Magpies.

  1. Why would Kilman go to a tin pot club like Newcastle who have blood on their hands through owners that should NEVER have been allowed to be in charge of any club, the only way they could have passed the league’s management test must have been through a MASSIVE bribe, Kilman is already at a much bigger club playing for a respected head coach and not a smug b’tard like Howe who like is team are punching well above themselves, it’s only a matter of time before the “big” boys put a stop to their progress.

