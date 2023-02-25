Newcastle United were heavily linked with a move for Matheus Franca during the January transfer window.

The 18-year-old is highly rated in Brazil and the talented attacking midfielder was on Eddie Howe’s radar last month.

However, Flamengo refused to sell the player and they have now tied him down to a new contract.

According to journalist Vene Casagrande now, the midfielder has signed an extension until the end of 2027.

However, the journalist has warned that Newcastle will keep trying to sign the player and they are expected to return with an offer at the end of the season.

He said (h/t SportWitness): “The English club will keep trying. They already warned of that. They will keep trying. In the next transfer window, in the middle of 2023, Newcastle will try to sign Matheus França again.”

The Magpies reportedly failed with an offer of around €25 million in January and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to come back with an improved offer.

Franca is highly rated in South America and he has a big future ahead of him.

The Magpies could certainly use more creativity in the middle of the park and the 18-year-old could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition.

The Brazilian can operate as a central attacking midfielder as well as a winger. His versatility will be an added bonus for Newcastle if they managed to secure his services.

Manager Eddie Howe has done well to nurture talented young players throughout his managerial career and he could have a positive impact on the development of the talented young Brazilian as well.