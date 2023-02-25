Paul Merson claims super manager won’t go to West Ham

Paul Merson does not think Mauricio Pochettino would ever accept the West Ham job should manager David Moyes be relieved of his duties.

Moyes’ position at the Hammers is under threat following what has been a hugely disappointing campaign.

Currently sitting inside the Premier League’s relegation zone, the Londoners are fighting for their top-flight status and consequently, should the side fail to turn it around, it is likely that Moyes will part ways with the club.

Consequently, managers to succeed the Scotsman have already been linked with former Spurs and PSG boss Pochettino the most high-profile candidate.

However, speaking about the links, Merson said: “No disrespect, but I would be shocked if Pochettino took that job at the moment where West Ham are.”