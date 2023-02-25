Jack Grealish reminded Bournemouth fans of the score after receiving stick from the home fans at Vitality Stadium.

Manchester City fired four past the Cherries to close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Goals from Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland and Phil Foden secured a crucial three points, with Chris Mepham adding to Bournemouth’s woes by turning the ball into his own net.

Jefferson Lerma did manage to provide one goal in response, but it was simply not enough to see off the reigning champions.

Take a look at the video below, courtesy of NBC Sports Soccer: