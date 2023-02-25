Ray Parlour thinks one signing can transform Liverpool in the summer

Former Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has weighed in on Liverpool’s current issues and identified two potential signings that could make a drastic impact.

It’s no secret that Liverpool’s midfield is in dire need of reinforcements this summer; their season so far has been nothing short of lacklustre and supporters are growing more frustrated with every game that passes.

Jurgen Klopp has assured he is exactly where he wants to be in the dugout at Anfield, which will please fans, as the manager has won them every trophy possible throughout his tenure.

The German has set his sights firmly on Jude Bellingham to bolster his options for the 2023/2024 campaign.

Parlour has admitted the England international would be an exceptional signing, but also thinks fellow Three Lions star Declan Rice would be a great addition to the squad.

Parlour on Liverpool’s potential signings

Speaking to aceodds.com, he said: “I think that recruitment is going to be so important for Liverpool. I know there might be some investment coming in, to give them a little bit more funds to spend. They’ve had lots of injuries as well. I mean, there’s no doubt that Diaz and Jota have been out for big parts of the season. Recently Van Dijk’s been out for a few weeks as well, which really cost them.

“We always say about the aging midfield, I think that if you can go out and get Bellingham, even Declan Rice, I don’t know where Declan Rice is going to go from West Ham. That midfield area is so important. If they can bring in some big players in that midfield, I think they could certainly bounce back very quickly.”