Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has heaped praise on the Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.

Leicester will take on Arsenal in the next Premier League game and Rodgers has hailed the performances of the 23-year-old Arsenal striker in the absence of Gabriel Jesus. The former Manchester City striker managed to hit the ground running at Arsenal but he was sidelined due to an injury.

“I am pretty sure Eddie Nketiah, who is a fantastic young player, will have seen what it takes to be a top player.”

Nketiah did well to step up in the absence of the Brazilian striker and the young forward has 8 goals across all competitions. His important goals have helped Arsenal sustain their title challenge this season.

However the 23-year-old will soon need to make a decision regarding his future.

Nketiah needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and it remains to be seen whether he is prepared to leave Arsenal permanently at the end of the season.

Brendan Rodgers clearly admires the player and Leicester could certainly use someone like him.

It remains to be seen whether the Foxes are prepared to move for the Arsenal striker at the end of the season.

The Gunners will not be able to provide him with regular first-team football next season and therefore it makes sense for them to cash in on the 23-year-old.