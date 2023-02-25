Robert Lewandowski and Ansu Fati involved in heated dressing room clash following European defeat

Robert Lewandowski has reportedly clashed with Barcelona teammate Ansu Fati following the team’s midweek loss to Manchester United.

The Spanish side crashed out of Europe after a 4-3 aggregate loss to the Red Devils, with United seeing out a 2-1 second-leg win at Old Trafford.

The Poland international opened the scoring on Thursday after converting a spot-kick.

Later in the match, Lewandowski was visibly riled up when Fati intercepted a cross that was aimed at the 34-year-old and according to AS, he vented his frustrations in the changing room following the clash.

Lewandowski was “good mannered” in his approach but complained that this situation was one of many between himself and Fati, who claimed he was unaware the cross was not intended for him.

Barcelona’s season so far

Xavi will hope the disagreement stays in Manchester and does not impact their forthcoming fixtures. Barcelona sit on top of the La Liga table with a seven-point lead over rivals Real Madrid.