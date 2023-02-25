Ruud Gullit takes aim at Virgil van Dijk with blunt point on Liverpool ‘responsibility’

Dutch legend Ruud Gullit has criticised Virgil van Dijk for his performances in Liverpool’s recent games.

A notable poor display came midweek against Real Madrid; Liverpool went 2-0 up in 20 minutes through Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah before the reigning European champions netted five goals with no response from the Merseyside club.

Jurgen Klopp’s side sit eighth in the Premier League and face a significant fight to reach the top four and secure Champions League football next season. They are also out of both cups, meaning a trophyless season is growing increasingly likely as the weeks go on.

Van Dijk was once regarded as the best defender in world football due to his instant impact after signing from Southampton. He has been pivotal in the club’s successes in recent seasons but is now coming under fire for his failure to perform to the same standard.

Gullit on Van Dijk

Gullit weighed in on the matter via Ziggo Sports, saying: “Since he came back after his injury, he has been defending passively. He was defending and blocking a bit like a skater. He just didn’t go full on it. And of course, he can have a bad period but he has to be a leader. If that defence is not doing well, it is his responsibility.”