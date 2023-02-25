“Stop talking” – Tim Sherwood tells Leeds star to keep mouth shut

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Tim Sherwood has told Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford to keep his mouth shut and focus on keeping the Whites in the Premier League.

Bamford, 29, has so far endured an underwhelming season after scoring just one Premier League goal in 16 appearances.

The English forward was also very vocal in the lead-up to Jesse Marsch’s sacking earlier this year – publicly questioning the American’s tactics, and Sherwood believes the time has come for the 29-year-old to zip it.

“The same old thing, they need more goals. Bamford needs to keep his mouth shut and stop talking and start winning football matches for the team,” Sherwood said.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Bitter-sweet for Arsenal as Martinelli breaks Leicester deadlock but Brazilian suffers injury
Paul Merson claims super manager won’t go to West Ham
Leeds United’s £6m agreement in jeopardy ahead of potential relegation

“Going back to Bamford, he had a lot to say about Jesse Marsch, he needs to play for the shirt. He needs to not worry about who is in charge and he needs to work on his performances.”

More Stories Patrick Bamford Tim Sherwood

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.