“Stop talking” – Tim Sherwood tells Leeds star to keep mouth shut

Tim Sherwood has told Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford to keep his mouth shut and focus on keeping the Whites in the Premier League.

Bamford, 29, has so far endured an underwhelming season after scoring just one Premier League goal in 16 appearances.

The English forward was also very vocal in the lead-up to Jesse Marsch’s sacking earlier this year – publicly questioning the American’s tactics, and Sherwood believes the time has come for the 29-year-old to zip it.

“The same old thing, they need more goals. Bamford needs to keep his mouth shut and stop talking and start winning football matches for the team,” Sherwood said.

“Going back to Bamford, he had a lot to say about Jesse Marsch, he needs to play for the shirt. He needs to not worry about who is in charge and he needs to work on his performances.”