Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has sent out a warning to his players ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United.

Ten Hag has urged his players to focus on their game and get the job done on Sunday instead of being distracted by Newcastle’s antics.

According to the Dutch manager, Newcastle have a tendency to waste time during the game and they are quite successful at it.

“They’re an annoying team to play against, so we have to find a way to win They try to annoy you. We have to make sure we play our game and we focus on our game. “If you see the referee wants to play an effective time, they have the lowest in the league and they are quite successful with it. So it’s up to us that we get speed in the game, and we are also then dependent on the refereeing as well. “We have to make it our game, so focus on the job and playing football when the ball is in the game, it’s about that. So fully concentrated on that. Don’t get distracted from what can be, whatever is on the pitch. We have to find our way and find out the moments we can strike.”

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can grind out a win at Wembley and end their wait for a trophy.

The Red Devils have been quite impressive this season and they are still in with a chance of winning every competition they are in.

Manchester United picked up a morale-boosting win over Barcelona to secure their place in the next round of the Europa League and they will be full of confidence setting into this game.