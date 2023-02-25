Tottenham can sign highly-rated midfielder for just €15 million

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Danish midfielder Morten Hjulmand.

The 23 year old Denmark midfielder has been quite impressive for Italian outfit Lecce this season and his performances have caught the attention of the London club.

According to Calciomercato, Lecce are open to selling the player at the end of the season and he is valued at €15 million.

Tottenham can certainly afford the reported asking price and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal across the line.

Antonio Conte needs to add more depth in the central midfield and the 23-year-old could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition. Hjulmand has four assists across all competitions and he can play as a central midfielder as well as a defensive midfielder.

A move to Tottenham would be a major step up in his career and the opportunity to unite with his compatriot Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg at Tottenham is likely to be a tempting proposition as well.

Playing alongside top-class players in the Premier League will only accelerate his development and help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

Spurs need a deeper squad to compete on all fronts and players like Hjulmand will certainly improve them.

The 23-year-old is highly rated in Italy and a world-class coach like Antonio Conte could help him fulfil his potential.

The €15 million asking price seems quite reasonable for a player of his potential and the move could look like a bargain in the coming seasons.