Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku is currently on loan at Inter Milan and the Belgian international does not want to play for the Blues next season.

It appears that the 29-year-old is keen on a permanent exit away from Stamford Bridge and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Meanwhile, a report from Fichajes claims that Tottenham Hotspur have shown an interest in signing the 29-year-old Belgian striker at the end of the season. Harry Kane has been linked with a move away from Tottenham and the Londoners will have to bring in a quality replacement.

Antonio Conte has worked with Lukaku during their time together at Inter Milan and a reunion could certainly be an exciting proposition.

Chelsea paid £97.5 million for the Belgian international striker when Thomas Tuchel was in charge at Stamford Bridge. However, Lukaku struggled to adapt to the German’s style of play and he was loaned out to Inter Milan at the start of this season.

Things have not gone according to plan for the player at the Italian club either. He has started just 6 league games for Inter Milan and the player has 4 goals across all competitions.

There have been rumours that Inter Milan could look to sign the player permanently and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Spurs could certainly use more quality in the attack and Lukaku has proven himself in the Premier League in the past. If he manages to recapture his fitness and form, the Belgian could prove to be a quality signing for the London club.

Chelsea will be looking to recoup most of the £97.5 million they paid for the Belgian, but Tottenham are unlikely to pay a premium for his services.