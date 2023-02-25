Exclusive: Tottenham and Arsenal given summer transfer boost as Kane plan could become clear

Dortmund are ‘out of the race’ for talented Montpellier centre-forward Elye Wahi amid alleged interest from the Premier League, Christian Falk has exclusively revealed to CaughtOffside.

This follows on from a Foot Mercato report claiming that the player had switched agents whilst the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham continue to earn links and the latest update on BVB should come as a welcome boost for the pair of English outfits.

“Dortmund are out of the race for Elye Wahi, so the chances for the Premier League clubs are a little bit bigger,” the BILD journalist wrote.

“Dortmund always has a good argument up their sleeve of offering playing time and being good for development, so this argument is waved away. The English clubs can get in with money.

“I think we need to keep a close eye on the player, as he seems a very interesting option. Perhaps he’s too interesting already now for Bundesliga clubs interested in buying him.”

Interest is certainly understandable in light of the quality of the 20-year-old’s performances in Ligue 1 this term, with him amassing 10 goal contributions in 21 games (across all competitions) for Romain Pitau’s men.

It’s the kind of transfer that could very well fall prey to the collapse of much larger dominoes, for instance, if star Spurs man Harry Kane opts to call time on his career in the English capital in favour of the pursuit of silverware.

Bayern Munich continue to be connected with a player Christian Falk has already confirmed is heavily admired by the Bavarian giants; the fact the England captain’s contract is still due to expire in the summer of 2024 will only help fan the flames of such rumours.

Likewise, one might imagine that the Gunners will be keen to explore options in the market should Folarin Balogun’s future lie outside of the Emirates stadium.

We’ll simply have to see how the dominoes fall ahead of the summer window.