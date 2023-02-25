(Video) Bitter-sweet for Arsenal as Martinelli breaks Leicester deadlock but Brazilian suffers injury

Arsenal have taken the lead against Leicester City during Saturday afternoon’s Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium.

The Gunners have so far performed well and were unlikely to have a goal ruled out in the first half following an infringement from full-back Ben White.

Despite going into the half-time break all square at 0-0, the Gunners have come flying out of the blocks, and thanks to Gabriel Martinelli, have scored a quick-fire opener after just 46 minutes.

However, the Londoners’ lead may have come at a cost after the Brazilian winger appeared to injure himself. Limping off the pitch, the South American received some treatment before coming back on and fans will be hoping he can continue for the remainder of the game.

Gabriel Martinelli fires Arsenal into the lead but stays down holding his knee after the goal.