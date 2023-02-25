(Video) Julian Alvarez opens scoring after being awarded start by Guardiola

Julian Alvarez has opened the scoring at the Vitality Stadium this afternoon.

The World Cup winner has not been utilised a regular starter this season, despite being one of the most sought-after strikers before his switch to Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola often puts his trust solely on the prolific Erling Haaland, but has deployed both forwards today after two consecutive 1-1 draws for his side.

It took only 15 minutes for the World Cup winner to find the back of the net after a dominant start from the reigning Premier League champions.

It's SCRAPPY but Manchester City WILL NOT care! ? ALVAREZ GETS HIS FIRST AWAY PL GOAL!! pic.twitter.com/EGAP6RWAQI — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 25, 2023

Footage courtesy of Sky Sports.