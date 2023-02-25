(Video) Julian Alvarez opens scoring after being awarded start by Guardiola

AFC Bournemouth Manchester City
Julian Alvarez has opened the scoring at the Vitality Stadium this afternoon.

The World Cup winner has not been utilised a regular starter this season, despite being one of the most sought-after strikers before his switch to Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola often puts his trust solely on the prolific Erling Haaland, but has deployed both forwards today after two consecutive 1-1 draws for his side.

It took only 15 minutes for the World Cup winner to find the back of the net after a dominant start from the reigning Premier League champions.

Footage courtesy of Sky Sports.

