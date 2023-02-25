(Video) Manager claims he won’t beg Manchester United and Arsenal target to stay

Brendan Rodgers has claimed that he won’t be begging James Maddison to stay amid interest from Manchester United and Arsenal.

Football Transfers recently claimed that Manchester United were interested in signing Maddison during the summer transfer window.

90min also reported that Arsenal and multiple other Premier League clubs were interested in Maddison, and manager Rodgers has claimed he won’t be begging him to stay at Leicester City.

Maddison has been in sensational form this season, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him looking to join a club competing in European football.

