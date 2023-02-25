Brendan Rodgers has claimed that he won’t be begging James Maddison to stay amid interest from Manchester United and Arsenal.

Football Transfers recently claimed that Manchester United were interested in signing Maddison during the summer transfer window.

90min also reported that Arsenal and multiple other Premier League clubs were interested in Maddison, and manager Rodgers has claimed he won’t be begging him to stay at Leicester City.

?? “I won’t be begging players to stay.” Brendan Rodgers on wanting his big stars to stay at Leicester City. ? pic.twitter.com/OciAvVkNUZ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 17, 2023

Maddison has been in sensational form this season, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him looking to join a club competing in European football.