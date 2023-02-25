Newcastle United fans passed by a coach of their biggest rivals whilst making the trip down to Wembley.

A video was shared this afternoon of travelling Newcastle and Sunderland supporters lining up on the motorway and giving each other a fair amount of abuse.

The rivalry between both clubs is one of the biggest and most heated ones in the country.

Sunderland faced Coventry in a Championship clash today, whilst Newcastle are preparing for tomorrow’s Carabao Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley.

Take a look at the video below shared by Alfie (@ajustice00) on Twitter:

HAHAHAHAHA liften them lot UP THE FUCKING MAGS pic.twitter.com/CJt3WIuhr6 — alfie (@ajustice00) February 25, 2023

Footage courtesy of @ajustice00