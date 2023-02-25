(Video) Newcastle supporters on way to Wembley pass by rival Sunderland fans

Newcastle United fans passed by a coach of their biggest rivals whilst making the trip down to Wembley.

A video was shared this afternoon of travelling Newcastle and Sunderland supporters lining up on the motorway and giving each other a fair amount of abuse.

The rivalry between both clubs is one of the biggest and most heated ones in the country.

Sunderland faced Coventry in a Championship clash today, whilst Newcastle are preparing for tomorrow’s Carabao Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley.

