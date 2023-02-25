(Video) William Saliba sends reassuring title message to Arsenal fans

Arsenal defender William Salbia has opened up on the Gunners’ mentality ahead of the season’s finale.

Arsenal currently sit top of the table on 54 points, two points clear of defending champions Manchester City, and with a game-in-hand.

With 15 games to play Mikel Arteta’s men must hold their nerve as they look to win their first league title since 2004.

Speaking ahead of the Gunners’ away match against Brendan Rodgers’ struggling Leicester City on Saturday afternoon, Saliba has reassured fans that the whole squad are completely focused on the challenge that awaits.

“We are focused,” the Frenchman told Sky Sports.

“We still have 15 games left. But we know it goes quickly. We know we have the same objective in our head. We have to work, don’t be focused on other things – focus on ourselves.”

