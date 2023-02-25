World Cup winner starts: Manchester City line-up to face Bournemouth in late kick-off

Manchester City and Bournemouth’s starting 11 for this afternoon’s 5.30 pm Premier League kick-off.

Pep Guardiola’s side are on the back of two 1-1 draws against Nottingham Forest and RB Leipzig in Europe, so the Spaniard will demand a response from his players today to secure a crucial three points in the title race.

Arsenal’s 1-0 win against Leicester City today gave them a five-point advantage over second-placed City.

Julian Alvarez is a surprise start for the Blues. Guardiola has often depended solely on Erling Haaland to provide the goals, which is a surprise given the Argentinian’s attacking threat.

City line-up:

Take a look at their full line-up below:

Cherries line-up:

Bournemouth sit 19th placed and face an ongoing fight for survival, meaning today’s game against the reigning champions is about as difficult as it gets. Three points would take them out of the bottom three before they travel to league leaders Arsenal next week.