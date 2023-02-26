Antonio Conte wants deal for 29-year-old wrapped up quickly

Tottenham and Antonio Conte are keen to wrap up a two-year contract extension for Eric Dier quickly as the Italian plans ahead for next season.

The defender has been one of the first names on the teamsheet at Tottenham this season as the England star has been at the heart of the Spurs defence.

According to Football Insider, Conte is a huge admirer of the 29-year-old and considers him a key player in his squad. The Spurs boss will likely look for a left-sided centre-back in the summer to partner Dier and Romero as the former Chelsea boss looks to take the North London club forward.

Dier’s current contract expires in 2024 and according to the report, the new deal for the England defender will extend his stay at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium beyond 2026.

Dier has been with Tottenham since 2014 and has played a total of 351 games for the North London club.

The England defender clearly loves the club and it seems that Conte sees him as a part of Spurs’ future.