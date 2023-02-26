Arsenal currently in talks with key star over new two-year contract as Arteta wants player to stay

Arsenal are currently in talks with midfielder Granit Xhaka over a new two-year contract extension as Mikel Arteta is keen to keep the former Gunners captain around.

The Switzerland international has been at the North London club since 2016 and his time at the Emirates has seen a lot of ups and downs. The 30-year-old’s current deal expires next summer, and with the midfielder experiencing an up at the club presently, the Gunners are keen to keep hold of him and avoid losing him on a free transfer.

According to Football Insider, Arteta values Xhaka as a key player at Arsenal and views him as a leader in the club’s dressing room, which he has shown often.

Xhaka has stepped up this season for Arsenal as Mikel Arteta’s side push to win the Premier League. The midfielder has played in all of the Gunners’ matches in the league and has scored three goals with a further five assists

Arsenal have already agreed terms with key first-team stars such as Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, the 30-year-old now looks like the next one.