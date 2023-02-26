Kieran Tierney is said to be open to joining Newcastle United after becoming frustrated at his lack of game time at the Emirates.

This is according to The Mirror, who say that Tierney is a summer target for the Magpies.

The Scotsman has had to deal with the increasingly difficult task of displacing Oleksandr Zinchenko in an Arsenal team that is absolutely flying right now and a move to Tyneside is seen as a real possibility for the left-back.

Edde Howe’s interest in bringing in Tierney comes as no surprise, with a Sky Sports report from May 2018 revealing that the then-Bournemouth boss was desperate to bring Tierney to the Vitality from Celtic before he ended up moving to Arsenal the following year.

With the Magpies’ Dan Burn not getting any younger and having to play at his less-familiar position of fullback to accommodate the central pairing of Fabian Schar and Sven Botman, Tierney may find himself getting plenty of game time at St. James’ Park and reuniting with a manager that was so desperate to sign him almost five years ago, so watch this space.