Birmingham City star Troy Deeney admits he has a soft spot for Leeds United and is open to helping his former coach Javi Gracia if he needs any advice at Elland Road.

Gracia led his former club Watford to FA Cup final in 2019 but was defeated by Manchester City. The Spaniard is now aiming to keep Leeds United in top flight after a poor run of results since November.

Deeney wrote in his column for the Sun. “I follow quite a lot of Leeds pages on Twitter because my dad used to be a fan back in the day, so I have a vested interest.

“I said to Javi that if there was anything I could do to help, even if it is just getting him to understand just how big the club is. When his name was mentioned at first I was quite surprised. Then the more I thought about it and looked at it, it makes absolute sense.

“I now think Leeds have got a great chance of staying up. Can you imagine what it is going to be like as an opposition player when you have Elland Road rocking and it is a must-win game? No thanks. It will be so intimidating.”