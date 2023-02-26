Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old recently signed a contract extension with the Italian giants and it remains to be seen whether Inter Milan are prepared to cash in on him. He has a contract until the summer of 2026.

However, the Italian outfit are thought to be under financial pressure and they could be forced to sell some of their players in order to balance the books.

A report from Gazzetta claims that the Croatian international is a target for Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

All three clubs could use more depth in the middle of the park and Brozovic would be a superb acquisition. The Croatian has been a key player for club and country in recent seasons. He helped his country reach the finals of the World Cup in 2018 and the semis in 2022.

Chelsea you have recently lost Jorginho to Arsenal and French midfielder N’Golo Kante will be out of contract in the summer. Players like Mason Mount and Conor Gallagher have been linked with moves away from the club as well.

It is clear that the Blues will have to bring in midfield reinforcements and Brozovic would be a superb acquisition. The experienced midfielder could settle in quickly and make an immediate impact in the Premier League next year.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can fend off the competition from the two Spanish clubs and secure his services in the coming months.

Brozovic has already proven his quality in the Italian league and he could be tempted to try out a new challenge in the Premier League now.