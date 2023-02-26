Chelsea will not sack Graham Potter tonight as board still have faith

Chelsea’s owners will not sack Graham Potter tonight following the Blues’ 2-0 defeat to Tottenham on Sunday.

That is according to Ben Jacobs, who reports that the West London club’s board still have faith in the English coach and will remain patient regarding their long-term plan with the former Brighton boss.

Chelsea were defeated 2-0 by Tottenham on Sunday in what was another poor performance from Graham Potter’s men as the West London club continue to struggle to score goals.

Potter has won just one out of Chelsea’s last 11 matches and the Blues currently sit 10th in the Premier League with the hope of qualifying for a European competition drifting with every passing game.

Understand Chelsea’s owners retain their faith and patience in Graham Potter. There are no plans to sack the Chelsea manager tonight. pic.twitter.com/LXZEX6N0p6 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) February 26, 2023

Chelsea’s faith in Potter is admirable as the 47-year-old showed at Brighton how good a coach he is. The English manager has been thrown into a mess at Stamford Bridge and there are many reasons for why it has been so difficult for him in London.

Potter certainly deserves some of the blame, but pre-season and the start of the next campaign should be where the Chelsea boss is really judged – unless things get even worse over the next few months.