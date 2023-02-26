Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman is very keen on bringing Rangers midfielder Calum Adamson to Selhurst Park.

Adamson, who is currently on international duty with Scotland’s Under-16s, has been singled out by Freedman as another youngster that could bolster the club’s academy sides.

Freedman, a Scot himself, has already dipped his hand into the Scottish market for Palace, signing Dylan Reid and Scott Banks from St Mirren and Dundee United respectively and the believed-to-be in-demand Adamson is his next target.

The Adamson rumour comes from Ben Banks of the Daily Record, who says Palace have been made aware of Adamson’s reluctance to sign a new deal at Rangers with the London club sending scouts to watch him several times this season.

Good luck to Alfie Halliwell, Jack Wylie, Cammy Scott, Calum Adamson and the #SCO16s as @ScotlandNT face Cyprus.

Banks also says that several of Adamson’s teammates from the Gers academy have signed their professional contracts with the club, so it is set to be an interesting next few months regarding Adamson’s future.