It’s no secret that Liverpool need to bring in midfield reinforcements during the summer transfer window.

Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner are all out of contract at the end of the season meaning midfielder reinforcements will be necessary for numbers alone.

Even without the Liverpool trio potentially leaving, their current crop of players aren’t performing well enough. If Liverpool want to compete for the Premier League title once again, bringing in an elite-level midfielder is vital.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Jude Bellingham remains the top target for Liverpool, but Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes is also an option.

“Jude Bellingham remains the top target for Liverpool and for sure that won’t change. I think Liverpool will be linked with 15/20 midfielders in the next few months. We’ve seen Mason Mount, Ruben Neves, Ryan Gravenberch and many others.

They are monitoring different options as they could sign two midfielders in the summer transfer window. I’d also keep an eye on Matheus Nunes.”

Nunes could explore a move in the summer transfer window if Wolves continue to struggle in the bottom half of the Premier League. The former Sporting Lisbon midfielder is used to play regularly in the Champions League, so a move to Liverpool you’d imagine would be hugely attractive to the Portuguese midfielder.

Of course, this heavily relies on Liverpool turning their season around and qualifying for the Champions League.