Soccer Saturday host Jeff Stelling has suggested that Mauricio Pochettino could become West Ham United’s new manager with David Moyes under pressure.

West Ham may have beaten Nottingham Forest 4-0 yesterday afternoon, but David Moyes still has a lot to do with the Hammers with the club just two points clear of the relegation zone.

Plenty of rumours have been released over his future at the club and Stelling’s belief that Pochettino could be the man to replace him has left Paul Merson questioning his colleague’s opinion.

“A couple of the newspapers have been throwing the name of Mauricio Pochettino in there,” Stelling said on Soccer Saturday.

Merson responded: “No disrespect, but I’d be shocked if Pochettino took that job at the moment.

“If they lose their next couple of games and then pull the trigger, I don’t think there would be too many people queuing up around the block with Manchester United and Brighton coming up.

“I think stay with David Moyes and get out of trouble.”

United and Brighton couldn’t be two tougher tests for West Ham in the next couple of weeks, but if Moyes can guide his side to some results against the pair, we could be seeing a healthy recovery as the Hammers attempt push their way up the league table.