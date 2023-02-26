Liverpool get unexpected Bellingham boost as Dortmund eye Man City midfielder as potential replacement

Liverpool could have had a boost in their pursuit of Jude Bellingham with Borussia Dortmund plotting a move to find his replacement.

Liverpool’s interest in Bellingham is no secret, with Fabrizio Romano confirming to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that the England international is their priority for the summer.

Dortmund will of course need to find a replacement, and they’re now looking to sign a Manchester City midfielder.

According to Sport1, Dortmund are interested in signing Ilkay Gundogan during the summer transfer window.

