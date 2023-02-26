Liverpool man lined up for surprise Barcelona move as Klopp comments alert Xavi to transfer opportunity

Barcelona are said to be eyeing up a summer move for Naby Keita with the Guinea midfielder struggling for form at Anfield.

The Liverpool midfield has been a hot topic for some time now, and Naby Keita is the latest man to be linked with a move away from Anfield.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp admitted in a recent press conference that “things will change” at the club and that looks like it could be true with this latest rumour involving Naby Keita.

According to Sport in Spain, Barcelona are interested in the Guinea international who is a free agent at the end of this season.

Keita being sidelined with a hamstring injury from August until December hasn’t scared Barcelona off, who are keen to add to their centre of the pitch needs with Sergio Busquets’ long-term future at Nou Camp very much in the balance.

The 28-year old has struggled to make a name for himself at Anfield since arriving from RB Leipzig in 2018, so perhaps some new surroundings could be the best thing for him as he approaches 30.