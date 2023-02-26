Union Berlin midfielder Rani Khedira has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs in recent weeks.

A report from 90min claims that the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on the 29-year-old midfielder ahead of the summer transfer window.

The likes of Everton, Leicester City, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers have scouted the player as well.

Khedira has made quite a name for himself in the Bundesliga and it remains to be seen whether he is keen on a move to the Premier League.

It is no secret that Newcastle, Liverpool and Tottenham will have to add more depth to their midfield.

The Magpies have Bruno Guimaraes as the only reliable midfielder at their disposal and Eddie Howe will have to bring in more quality especially if they manage to qualify for the Champions league.

Liverpool are expected to lose a number of players this summer when their contract expires and Jurgen Klopp is under pressure to bring in midfield reinforcements. Khedira could be tempted to work with the world-class German manager at Anfield.

Meanwhile, Antonio Conte has not been able to rotate his midfield due to the lack of depth and the arrival of Khedira could ease the burden on the likes of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur.

All three Premier League clubs have the finances to tempt the Union Berlin vice-captain. The midfielder has a contract with the German club until the summer of 2023 and he will be available on a free transfer.

The 29-year-old is at the peak of his career and he could prove to be a bargain signing. Furthermore, Khedira can operate as a defensive midfielder as well as a centre-back. His versatility will be an added bonus.