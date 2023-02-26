Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Red Devils are eyeing up a move for the 22-year-old right back.

Manchester United have reportedly scouted the player extensively this season and his performances have earned rave reviews from the Old Trafford scouts.

The Premier League giants are tracking his progress closely and they are expected to make a move at the end of the season.

The report claims that Manchester United might be able to sign him for a fee of around £30-35 million.

The Red Devils already have Diogo Dalot as their first choice right back and Frimpong would be expected to compete with him for a starting berth next season.

Meanwhile, Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford after falling down the pecking order at the Premier League club. He needs to play regularly and a move away from Old Trafford would be ideal for him.

The former Crystal Palace defender has been quite mediocre going forward and Erik ten Hag wants a more balanced full-back who will contribute at both ends of the pitch.

Frimpong has been outstanding going forward for the Bundesliga club and he will certainly add a new dimension to the Manchester United attack. The 22-year-old has 5 goals and 7 assists across all competitions and Ten Hag could help him improve further.

The Dutch manager has helped improve a number of players since taking over at Old Trafford and he could play a key role in the development of the Bundesliga defender.

Frimpong has a contract with the German club until the summer of 2025 and he earns around £35,000 a week. Manchester United certainly have the finances to offer him a major pay rise and they should be able to tempt the German club into selling the player this summer.