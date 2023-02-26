Manchester City target Brighton midfielder for summer transfer

Manchester City are interested in Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister with the Argentine midfielder catching the eye on the coast.

24-year old Mac Allister has seven goals in all competitions this season and after his performances for his club this season and also at the Qatar World Cup, City are said to chasing him for a transfer, according to the Daily Star.

The outlet also reports that Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United all have eyes on the player, who Brighton consider to be one of their most valuable assets.

No progress has been made with the contract talks for Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan, both of whom can leave the Cityzens in the summer if no new deals are agreed upon, which makes City’s targeting of Mac Allister understandable.

Mac Allister’s Brighton contract runs out in 2025 and it includes the option of a further year, so it looks like it will all be down to Mac Allister with regard to what he wants to do with his career.

Mac Allister was a key part of Argentina’s World Cup winning squad in the winter
Stay with Brighton and maybe play in Europe with the Seagulls or achieve yearly success with Manchester City? What will his decision be? Watch this space.

 

