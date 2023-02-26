Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga has been linked with a move to the Premier League at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has made quite the name for himself in the Spanish league with his performances this season and the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal are keeping tabs on him.

As per AS, Newcastle United are keen on the player as well and they sent scouts to watch the player in action earlier this month.

The midfielder has a contract with the Spanish club until the summer of 2026 and he is valued at around €30 million.

The three Premier League clubs certainly have the financial resources to pay the asking price for the attacking midfielder and it remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has contributed to 6 goals and 2 assists across all competitions this season and he has the potential to develop into a top-class player.

Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle could certainly use more depth in their midfield and the talented youngster will add goals, creativity and flair in the final third.

The reported asking price could prove to be a bargain in the long run if the player manages to fulfil his tremendous potential.

However, Veiga needs to play regularly in order to continue his development and he needs to choose his next destination carefully. The youngster cannot afford to sit on the bench at a top club and it remains to be seen where he ends up.