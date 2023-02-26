Manchester United fans let their feelings be known with protest chant during Carabao Cup final

Manchester United fans wasted no time protesting during their Carabao Cup final clash against Newcastle.

Manchester United fans have been protesting about their ownership for some time now, and a vocal part of the fanbase want the Glazers to sell the club.

Despite spending significantly over the years, it hasn’t always been in the right areas and their performances on the pitch have certainly declined in quality.

However, Erik ten Hag got Manchester United into the Carabao Cup final, but that hasn’t stopped their fans protesting at Wembley, as confirmed by journalist Samuel Luckhurst.

United fans chatning 'We want Glazers out' with Avram Glazer present in the directors' box. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) February 26, 2023

Many neutral fans have questioned whether Manchester United fans are going to continue protests with the performances on the pitch improving this season, but those questions have certainly been answered as they protest during a cup final.

Manchester United fans can certainly have no complaints about the amount of money being spent on players, but there’s a lot more to ownership than just spending money.

Shortly after United fans started chanting about the owners, Marcus Rashford and Casemiro both scored to give them a two-goal lead at the break.