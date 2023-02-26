Newcastle United are reportedly keen on signing the Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher at the end of the season.

A report from Football Insider claims that the Magpies wanted to sign the 23-year-old during the January transfer window but the move did not materialise in the end.

However, they have not given up on the player and are expected to return for him in the summer.

Eddie Howe needs to add more depth to his midfield and the 23-year-old could prove to be a quality acquisition. Gallagher has been a squad player for Chelsea this season and he needs to play more often in order to continue his development and fulfil his potential.

Newcastle can certainly provide him with the platform he needs and Howe could help the player improve in the coming seasons.

The 23-year-old will add intensity, work rate and defensive cover to the Newcastle midfield. His arrival will allow the Magpies to stay more compact in the middle of the park and the likes of Bruno Guimaraes will be able to operate with more freedom as well.

Gallagher has already proven his quality in the Premier League while on loan at Crystal Palace and he could make an immediate impact at Newcastle next season.

The Magpies have a good chance of qualifying for the Champions League and they will need a deeper squad to compete on all fronts. It remains to be seen whether Newcastle can agree on a fee with Chelsea for the 23-year-old.

If the Blues cannot provide him with gametime assurances next season, they should look to sell Gallagher at the end of the season.