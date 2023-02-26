(Photo) Manchester United star part of Sky Sports punditry after not making squad

Manchester United defender Phil Jones was part of the Sky Sports punditry team after not making the squad.

Jones has barely featured for Manchester United over the last few years, playing just six times in the Premier League in the last four seasons.

Jones wasn’t named in the United line-up to play in the Carabao Cup final, as expected, but he was involved in some capacity as part of the Sky Sports punditry team.

?| Phil Jones is on Sky’s punditry team for their coverage of the final today ? pic.twitter.com/EvJGHOhEl7 — centredevils. (@centredevils) February 26, 2023

Being part of the media team covering a Manchester United game definitely sums up how Jones’ career has gone.