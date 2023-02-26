PSG may be forced to break up superstar front three in the summer after UEFA agreement

Paris Saint-Germain may be forced to sell one or more of their superstar front three in the summer as the French champions look to reduce their wage bill.

A Financial Fair Play agreement with UEFA means the Ligue 1 side will look to impose a spending reduction ahead of next season, according to The Times, and PSG’s Qatari owners want to slash the club’s wage bill by 30 per cent by the end of this summer’s transfer window.

The superstar front three in Paris costs the club an astronomical amount of money and it looks like it comes as a detriment to the rest of the team, as PSG look unbalanced and have been in poor form of late.

Mbappe will be deemed untouchable by the Paris club’s hierarchy so it will come down to Lionel Messi or Neymar.

The Argentine is out of contract with the club at the end of the season and the 35-year-old could make the French club’s job easier by leaving Paris and moving back to Barcelona or starting somewhere new.

As for Neymar, the Brazilian wants to stay in Paris but reports for a while now have stated Qatar want to move the superstar on, therefore, if Messi stays the 31-year-old is likely to be the man they try to sell.