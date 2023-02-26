Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old has not been at his best this season and the Brazilian has been criticised heavily for his error-prone performances.

It appears that Spanish giants Real Madrid are now keen on signing the player at the end of the season. He has been a key player for Liverpool since his £43.7 million move from Monaco in 2018.

According to a report from Fichajes, Carlo Ancelotti wants to add more depth to his midfield and he has identified the former Real Madrid player as a target.

Fabinho is clearly not the player he used to be and the Liverpool midfielder has regressed over the past year.

It will be interesting to see if the Reds are open to cashing in on him in the summer.

Liverpool need to bring in midfield reinforcements and they might need to raise some funds through sales.

Letting the 29-year-old leave the club at the end of the season could prove to be a wise decision from the Reds, and it would allow them to invest the proceeds from his sale into the playing squad.

As for Real Madrid, Ancelotti needs to bring in a backup option for Aurelien Tchouameni and the Brazilian could be a useful squad player. Despite the fact that he has regressed over the past year, Fabinho remains a quality player who can slot into multiple roles.

The Brazilian international can operate as a defensive midfielder, a central defender, as well as a right-back.

His versatility will be an added bonus for the Spanish giants if they managed to secure his services.