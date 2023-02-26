Michael Owen has slammed some of Liverpool’s midfielders and says that James Milner and Jordan Henderson are a superior pair.

The ex-Liverpool striker, who scored 158 goals in 297 games for the Reds, made the admission after Liverpool’s drab 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace yesterday evening.

“The midfield is an area that will be changing soon. James Milner can’t go on forever. Jordan Henderson can’t go on forever. I think that area of the pitch is going to need a bit of surgery and I think it’s going to happen in the summer – everyone can see it.

“People talk about the age of the midfield, whether Milner or Henderson should be replaced. They are still their best players in there.

“Fabinho has been average this season. Really average. Harvey Elliott, when he came on at half-time gave the ball away more than he kept it. Naby Keita is just not good enough in my opinion, for Liverpool.”

The result was another disappointing one for Liverpool against a Crystal Palace side who haven’t won a league match since New Year’s Eve with the Eagles struggling desperately for goals.

Liverpool do have two games in hand on the team above them in 6th, and have a chance to redeem themselves with a win against goal-strugglers Wolves who are up next for them on Wednesday evening.