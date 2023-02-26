“Summed up his Liverpool career” – Reds star critcised by Sky Sports pundit after Crystal Palace display

Liverpool’s trip to Selhurst Park to play Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon was one to forget for the team and fans as Jurgen Klopp’s side looked limp and dull.

The game was a boring affair, with the chances that hit the crossbar for both sides being the most memorable moments.

Once again, most Liverpool players struggled to show their quality and one star, in particular, had a shocker in London. Naby Keita was hooked off at halftime after an abysmal display and was close to getting sent off after being given a yellow card earlier in the match.

The midfielder’s performance did not please Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp, who criticised the Guinea international as part of the broadcaster’s coverage.

Jamie Redknapp critical of Liverpool star after Crystal Palace performance

Speaking about Keita on Sky Sports, Redknapp said via the Express: “Keita’s been booked, I’d be surprised if he starts the second half, he’s going to get sent off. Because he’s erratic, it’s summed up his Liverpool career, and I think they will probably bring on Harvey Elliott.”

Klopp made the exact substitution that Redknapp suggested. The pundit was hoping for a better display from Elliott in the second half.

He added: “He’d been booked but I have to be honest, even his performance you might have thought about changing it because you need someone who is going to make a bit of a difference, a spark, will want the ball in tight areas. I’m a big fan of [Elliott].”