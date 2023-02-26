Tottenham goalkeeper Fraser Forster admits he wishes that he could have played for Newcastle United who he was with at the start of his career.

Speaking to The Times, Forster was asked to choose one thing he could change in his career, with his answer being making an appearance for Newcastle United.

Forster was at St James’ Park from 2006 to 2012 but never played for the first team after being shipped out on loan multiple times in those six years to Stockport County, Bristol Rovers, Norwich and Celtic before he moved permanently to the latter in August 2012.

“It would have been to have played one game for them at St James’ Park. To be a Newcastle fan, that’s every kid’s dream to play at St James’, in front of 52,000. Over there it means so much being a Geordie and playing for Newcastle.”

Despite not representing his boyhood club, Fraser has enjoyed a top career, winning four Scottish Premierships with Celtic and making 162 appearances for Southampton.

He’ll no doubt be rooting for the Toon when they take on Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final showpiece at Wembley Stadium this afternoon at 16:30.